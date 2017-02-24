Danville Police Recover Stolen Guns From Gang Members

(Photo: Craig Berg / EyeEm, Custom)

DANVILLE, Va. -- Danville Police say stolen guns that would have been used for gang violence have been recovered.

Investigators say three men and a woman were gathered on the porch of an abandoned building on West James Street violating an alcohol ordinance.

The men, including a juvenile had stolen handguns, according to police. The woman was wanted by Campbell County.

Police say a rifle and boxes of ammunition in several calibers were found near the building.

The investigation led to two search warrants of nearby homes. During the searches, a fourth gun was recovered, and drugs were seized.

Danville Police have not said where the guns were stolen from.

Two people were arrested from the first home that was searched.

The four people found near the building were charged with six felonies and one misdemeanor:

Possession of stolen firearm

Possession of concealed weapon misdemeanor

Possession of a concealed weapon 2nd offense - felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled substance

The two people arrested at the home were charged with five felonies:

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine x2

Possession with intent to distribute marijauna

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Copyright 2017 WFMY