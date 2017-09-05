Davidson Co. Deputy Assaulted While Responding To Domestic Violence Call

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Davidson County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies was assaulted while responding to a domestic violence call over the weekend.

Deputies responded to the incident in a neighborhood off Highway 8. Deputies found a man suspected of the assault, and say he became aggressive.

The sheriff's office says Deputy M. Higgins was pushed into a window and cut his forehead.

Deputy Higgins was taken to Lexington Medical Center where he received 21 stitches.

The suspect was charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation, interfering with emergency communications, assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injuries, and property damage.

