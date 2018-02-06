Davidson County Deputy Fired After Allegedly Robbing Bank

Davidson Co. Deputy Jeffrey Athey, Pic. Courtesy: WBTV

ROCKWELL, N.C. -- A Davidson County Sheriff's Deputy has been fired after allegedly robbing a bank in Rowan County on Tuesday, according to Davidson County Sheriff David Grice.

Sheriff Grice says deputy Jeff Athey was with the sheriff's office for several years in the civil division prisoner transport. Grice says Athey was fired today after "his involvement was discovered" in the bank robbery.

We're gathering more details and will update this story when they're available.

