Former PTO Officers Accused of Embezzling Money From Davidson Co. Schools

Renee Rummage, left, and Shannon Justice (Davidson County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: Davidson County Sheriff's Office)

DAVIDSON COUNTY — Two Davidson County women were charged with embezzling money from a local Elementary School's Parent Teacher Organization.

Shannon Justice and Crystal Rummage are believed to have taken money from the Churchland Elementary School's PTO according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. Justice, of Linwood, was the former PTO President and Rummage, of Lexington, was the former Vice President. Money was reported missing from the organization on Oct. 5 to the DCSO.

The amount of money they embezzled isn't known. Justice, 36, and Rummage, 43, carry a Jan. 26 court date.

RELATED: Former PTO Treasurer Embezzled $10K: DCSO

This is at least the third reported case of embezzlement within Davidson County Schools' PTOs in recent months. Last month, A Lexington woman was charged for embezzling money from Davis-Townsend Elementary School PTO. The former PTO Treasurer for Welcome Elementary School was charged after he was accused of embezzling more than $10,000 in November.

RELATED: Lexington Woman Charged With Embezzling Over $1K From School PTO

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2016 WFMY