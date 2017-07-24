Deadly House Fire Now A Homicide Case In Mount Airy

Fire (Photo: Custom)

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. -- One person has died after a house fire in Mount Airy.

According to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office the fire is now being investigated as a homicide. Investigators said a man’s body was found in the basement of the home on Starr Memory Trail. According to John Shelton, Surry County EMS Director, the fire started Monday just before 9:00 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said two vehicles are missing from the house. However, a car was found burned and a motorcycle was found wrecked at another location.

Investigators have not released the name of the victim or any other details about the fire.

