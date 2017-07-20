Decomposing Remains of 2 People Found In Woods During Welfare Check in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Winston-Salem Police are now investigating the discovery for human remains as a homicide.

Monday, July 17, Officers responded to an apartment on Stagecoach Rd for a welfare check. They didn't find anyone inside, but upon searching a nearby wooded area, they found decomposing human remains.

PREVIOUS STORY: HUMAN REMAINS FOUND OUTSIDE WINSTON-SALEM APARTMENTS

Police say they have determined that the remains found are that of two individuals. The identity of the decedents has not been determined. The preliminary investigation indicates this incident is not a random act and they're investigating it as a homicide.

A person of interest to the investigation has been identified and detectives are actively seeking the individual’s whereabouts. However, there are currently no criminal charges pending at this time.

The Winston-Salem Police Department continues to ask anyone with information regarding this investigation to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800; en Español: (336) 728-3904.

© 2017 WFMY-TV