Deputies: Infant Tests Positive for Drugs, Mom Arrested

SUMTER COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- A mother is in jail after her newborn baby tested positive for drugs, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say 26-year-old Aubri Morra of Pinewood gave birth to an infant that tested positive for cocaine and opiates on January 22, 2017. Deputies say Morra had insufficient prenatal care during her pregnancy and also tested positive for cocaine.

She was arrested Friday and is held at the Sumter County Detention Center.

