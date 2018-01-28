Man Wanted In Attack On Elderly Couple in Randolph Co. Strikes Again: Sheriff

(Photo: Randolph Co. Sheriff's Office)

RANDOLPH CO., N.C.-- Saturday the Randolph County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man they say posed as a water department worker and attacked an elderly couple.

Deputies are looking for Jeremy Lamar Hayes. They say he attacked a couple, both in their 80's, at a home on Ingram Drive in Asheboro Wednesday. Emergency crews treated the couple for various injuries.

Sunday Sheriff Robert Graves confirmed Hayes attacked again. This time it was a person working at a rest stop in Seagrove. Graves said Hayes robbed and assaulted the person. The attack was captured on surveillance video, but Sheriff Graves says he will not be releasing it at this time.

Hayes is also a person of interest in an armed robbery at Tienda La Pasadita in Ramseur on Saturday. One person was shot and another seriously injured during that robbery.

Hayes is wanted for 2nd degree kidnapping, robbery with a firearm/dangerous weapon, assault inflicting serious injury, possession of stolen goods.

Deputies believe he is possibly with Kennedy Mariah Boggs and is driving a 2014 Honda Civic, Silver/Gray in color with damage to the front right passenger bumper.

(Photo: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)

Hayes is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him call 911.

