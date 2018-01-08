Pierce County deputy killed in line of duty; suspect arrested

The body of Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel McCartney is escorted, Jan. 8, 2018. (Credit: Pierce County Sheriff's Department) (Photo: Joshua Bessex)

A Pierce County sheriff's deputy was killed after being shot responding to a robbery call Sunday near Spanaway. One suspect is in custody and another was killed.

Deputy Daniel McCartney of Yelm was shot just after 11:30 p.m. while responding to a 911 call for an intruder reported in a house on 200th Street East in the Frederickson area, the sheriff's department said.McCartney was the first person to arrive on scene, the department said. He began to pursue a suspect on foot and shots were fired at the deputy, striking him.

He was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma where he died.

A procession to transport Deputy McCartney from the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office in Tacoma to Mountain View Memorial in Lakewood will begin at 1 p.m.

McCartney was a Navy veteran and served the department for three years. He leaves behind a wife and three young boys, who are four, six, and nine years old.

It is with incredible sadness that inform you that our deputy has passed away from his injuries. We are with his family now, and we ask that you please keep his family, friends, and our department in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/BMkKkE8qji — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) January 8, 2018

The Sheriff’s Department says one suspect was found dead at the scene. He was later identified as Henry Carden, 35.

A second male suspect was taken into custody later Monday morning. A Washington State trooper spotted the 34-year-old suspect just after 8 a.m. Sheriff's Department spokesman Ed Troyer identified the man as Frank William Pawul. He has been booked into jail on murder charges and is expected to have his first court appearance Tuesday.

Law enforcement recovered one of the suspects' weapons from the scene. Police believe that handgun was used to shoot McCartney.

A large containment area around the shooting scene was blocked off for several hours while authorities searched for a second suspect.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department set up tipline for any information about the fatal shooting of Deputy McCartney. If you have any information, you are asked to call 855-798-8477.

The Bethel School District canceled school on Monday. The Pierce County Skills Center was also closed.

A legacy fund has been set up at TAPCO Credit Union for the fallen deputy's family. Donations can be made any any TAPCO Credit Union branch or via Paypal.

