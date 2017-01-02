WFMY
Deputy Shot At In Guilford County

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 12:01 AM. EST January 03, 2017

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect(s) who shot at a deputy late Monday night.

According to Col. Randy Powers, deputies were trying to pull a car over when the suspects shot at the deputy.
The shooting resulted in a pursuit that ended at N.C. 62 near Hunt Road.

Deputies believe the car the suspect(s) were in was stolen. Investigators said the suspects ran into the woods. Officers with the Greensboro Police Department are also helping with the search. 

