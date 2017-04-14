Detroit-area doctor faces federal charges for genital mutilating young girls

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 Facts About Giraffe Births
-
Gwinnett officers out of job after violent traffic stop
-
Meteor Spotted in Triad
-
13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live
-
Mount Zion Baptist Church Gives Away Groceries & Gas
-
Mom of 4 dies from brain aneurysm
-
Stranger Returns Cherished Quilt
-
Man visits all of the National Parks
-
What's the Mother of All Bombs?
-
Police Arrested Man Charged for Dismembering Man
More Stories
-
Rescue Crews Search For Missing Boater In Yadkin Co.Apr 14, 2017, 4:57 p.m.
-
911 Dispatchers: The Heroes Behind the ScenesApr 14, 2017, 5:19 p.m.
-
NC Child Dies After Injury At Sun Dial Rotating…Apr 14, 2017, 7:26 p.m.