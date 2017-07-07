Do You Know Them? Two Men Wanted For Greensboro Murder

GREENSBORO, NC - Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in identifying two men who they think are connected to the death of Dallas McClure.
Police said the shooting happened June 25 at Claremont Courts off Phillips Avenue. When they got to the scene they found 23-year-old Dallas McClure with gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.
Crime Stoppers believe the two men circled in the picture below are also persons of interest in McClure's murder.
Call Crime Stoppers with any tips at 336-373-1000. All calls are anonymous.
There is a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
