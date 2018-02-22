Do You Know Who Killed Rakem Green? Police Release Video Hoping For Answers

Rakem Joseph Green, Pic. Winston-Salem Police Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police need your help to find out who killed 19-year-old, Rakem Green.

The Winston-Salem Police Department just released a video about the unsolved murder hoping to turn up new information in the case.

Police said in November, Green was shot in a vacant lot on Fir Drive on the city’s south side. Investigators said Green ran through the woods before collapsing from his injuries in the backyard of a house on the next block. Green died on his way to the hospital.

Lt. Mike Cardwell said, “We believe that this is a crime that can be solved but we are not receiving any cooperation from the two people who were with Green that night.”

Lt. Cardwell said they’re hoping tips will come into Crimestoppers, “We believe there are people out there who have information that can help us solve this case, and we’re hoping that this video will bring them to contact Crimestoppers. Any bit of information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, can help.”

Crimestoppers is offering cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest in the this case.

Call 336-727-2800.

