Document: Rats, Mice, Cockroaches In Home Where Boy Was Scalded In Tub

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Investigators said rats, mice, and cockroaches were eating leftover food in a home where three children lived, including a 1-year-old boy who died.

The mother of the children, Miranda Gilbert, is charged in her son's death. She also faces child neglect charges.

Gilbert appeared in court Wednesday. A court-appointed attorney will represent her.

Court documents state Gilbert admitted she left her 1-year-old son alone in a bathtub at her home in the 11100 block of John Clayton Memorial Hwy. The boy died of severe burns to his face and body from scalding hot water.

The same paperwork references the presence of the rats, mice, and cockroaches and says:

"Rodent feces and waste was found present inside the home including the areas where the children's diapers were stored and inside of food products and in the area where food was kept in the kitchen of the home."

The other children who lived in the home are 2 years old and 3 years old.

A preliminary hearing for Gilbert is scheduled for April 4.

