VIDEO: Burglars Use Doggie Door To Get Into House: Sheriff

PHOENIX - Police are looking for a man accused of breaking into a house through a doggie door.
According to Phoenix police, the suspect stole numerous items including a pearl necklace from a home near 46th Avenue and Bell Road.
The suspect is reported to be a 25-year-old white man, 5-foot-9, 170 pounds. He has a beard and was wearing a backwards hat, T-shirt and jeans.
Police are asking for the public's help with identifying and locating the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).
A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered.
Copyright 2016 KPNX
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs