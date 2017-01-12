WFMY
VIDEO: Burglars Use Doggie Door To Get Into House: Sheriff

Man caught on camera burglarizing entered through the homeowners doggy door.

12 News , KPNX 3:07 PM. EST January 12, 2017

PHOENIX - Police are looking for a man accused of breaking into a house through a doggie door.

According to Phoenix police, the suspect stole numerous items including a pearl necklace from a home near 46th Avenue and Bell Road.

The suspect is reported to be a 25-year-old white man, 5-foot-9, 170 pounds. He has a beard and was wearing a backwards hat, T-shirt and jeans. 

Police are asking for the public's help with identifying and locating the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered.

