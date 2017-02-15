Donation Jar Stolen From La Cocina Restaurant In Burlington

Suspect steals donation jar from La Cocina Restaurant in Burlington. (Photo: Custom)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Get ready to shake your head and ask yourself, "WHO DOES THAT?!"

Someone stole a charity donation jar from La Cocina Restaurant at Holly Hill Mall in Burlington on Wednesday, February 8, and it was all caught on camera.





The jar was filled with donations for Sparkle Cat Rescue, an organization that helps rescue abandoned and abused cats.

Sparkle Cat Rescue posted the the restaurant's surveillance footage on Facebook. According to the post, the restaurant said an order had been called in but was never picked up around the same time the jar was stolen.

The Burlington Police Department shared the video on its Facebook Page. They are asking anyone who can identify the person to call Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.





