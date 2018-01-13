Mom Killed Children, Then Committed Suicide: Charlotte Police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police were investigating a double homicide and suicide Saturday night. They said the victims were two children, and their mom jumped off a bridge.

It happened in the 2100 block of Sebastiani Drive in northwest Charlotte.

CMPD is conducting a double homicide investigation in the 2100 block of Sebastiani Dr. — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 14, 2018

CMPD told NBC Charlotte's Ariel Plasencia the victims were a seven-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl. They died at the hospital.

Detectives believed their mother assaulted them before jumping to her death off Old Gum Branch Road bridge onto I-485.

. @CMPD on scene of double homicide. House near the intersection of Sebastiani & Moondance is blocked off with crime scene tape.



Two kids’ bikes & a scooter are in the driveway.



PD says they are going to talk to us any minute now. Stay with @wcnc for updates. pic.twitter.com/fFpDqy0Q1r — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) January 14, 2018

The homicides are the Queen City's 2nd and 3rd of 2018.

Story will be updated as new details are released.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WCNC.COM