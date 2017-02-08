Double Shooting In High Point: Police

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point Police are investigating a double shooting.

It happened near Henley Street and Davis Street at a public housing complex shortly before 4 p.m.

Police say two people shot at each other and were taken to the emergency room. There is no word on their conditions.

Investigators are trying to find out the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

It was not clear if the shooters knew each other.

