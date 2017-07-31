Driver Charged In Myrtle Beach Golf Cart Crash That Killed Greensboro Woman

Diane Lynn Hunter charged. Pic. WBTW (Photo: Custom)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC – A woman has been charged in connection with a deadly golf cart crash that killed a Greensboro woman in North Myrtle Beach.

According to WBTW, Diane Lynn Hunter of North Myrtle Beach was charged with Reckless Homicide.

Police said Hunter was speeding on Havens Drive when she tried to pass a white van. She ran off the road hitting three mailboxes, three trash cans, and two recycle bins. Hunter then hit the back of the golf cart after she passed the van.

Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro was killed after she was thrown from the golf cart. The man in the golf cart was taken to the hospital where he was in critical condition following the crash.

A police report revealed Hunter told investigators she was headed to work when she swerved to avoid a squirrel in the road. She said she heard a loud noise and looked behind her. That’s when she said she hit the golf cart.

The police report also revealed Hunter did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol and she said she does not take medicine.

Hunter was released from jail on a $13,500 bond.

