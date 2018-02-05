Driver Hits Woman, Then Drives Her Home and Leaves Her on Sidewalk

19-year-old Marianna Czech was hit by a vehicle in Clinton Township. Police are searching for a driver around her 30s, with eye glasses and brown hair, possible highlights.(Photo: Provided by Krzysztof Czech)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 19-year-old was crossing Partridge Creek Boulevard near Romeo Plank when she was struck by a vehicle on Jan. 23 at approximately 7 p.m., police said.

Krzysztof Czech of Clinton Township identified the victim as his 19-year-old daughter, Marianna.

Czech said his daughter came home bruised and bloody with her teeth knocked out. He transported her to a nearby hospital, where he said doctors determined she had a concussion.

Marianna Czech, 19, was hit by a vehicle in Clinton Township. She was transported to her home by the driver, who then fled. (Photo: Provided by Krzysztof Czech)

Czech said the driver did not not want to share any information with his daughter and the woman did not give her name. He said his daughter didn't call police at the scene of the accident because she was not in the proper state of mind and her cell phone did not have service.

Instead, she was dropped off on the sidewalk at the front gate of her apartment complex.

Czech said she is healing well, but she will be visiting a neurologist soon to determine if there was additional damage after she fell head first on the street. He said it'll cost about $12,000 to repair her teeth.

Police said they are looking for a 2009-2011 silver Chevrolet Impala with possible damage to the hood. The driver is described as a woman in her 30s with eye glasses and brown hair and possible highlights.

"Coward driver must be brought to justice," Czech said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police Captain Bruce Wade at 586-493-7931.

