Driver In Stolen Car Arrested After Greensboro Police Chase

GREENSBORO, NC - Thursday afternoon Greensboro officers were chasing a stolen car and had to use stop sticks, a tire-deflation device, in order to stop the driver.
According to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, a driver in a stolen car was being chased by Greensboro Police when they crossed into county lines and deputies joined the pursuit down US 220.
That's when officers used the stop sticks to pop the driver's tires. The suspect was then arrested without incident.
