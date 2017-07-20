Driver In Stolen Car Arrested After Greensboro Police Chase

GREENSBORO, NC - Thursday afternoon Greensboro officers were chasing a stolen car and had to use stop sticks, a tire-deflation device, in order to stop the driver.

According to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, a driver in a stolen car was being chased by Greensboro Police when they crossed into county lines and deputies joined the pursuit down US 220.

Several deputies and officers in median looking into a Dodge pickup on US-220 north of Level Cross @WFMY pic.twitter.com/bKBKQjNZYl — Meghann Mollerus (@meghannmollerus) July 20, 2017

That's when officers used the stop sticks to pop the driver's tires. The suspect was then arrested without incident.

