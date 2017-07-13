Driver Intentionally Hits Man at Cemetery, Pennsylvania Police Say

Thomas and Tricia Lowden in undated family photo CBS PITTSBURGH

OHIOPYLE, Pa. -- Police are searching for the driver of an SUV that struck a man at a Pennsylvania cemetery paying respects to family members.

Thomas Lowden and his wife, Tricia, were on a motorcycle trip when they made a stop at Irwin Memorial Cemetery in Stewart Township Sunday.

State police say the couple was getting ready to leave when a silver SUV started its engine and accelerated in Thomas Lowden's direction, striking him.

Thomas Lowden was on the ground unconscious, so Tricia Lowden called 911, reports CBS Pittsburgh.

Thomas was flown to a hospital with serious injuries, but the station reports he's since returned home.

Police searching for the SUV's driver believe the incident was intentional because "the SUV left the gravel grass path of travel into the grass area where Mr. Lowden was standing and struck Mr. Lowden," Pennsylvania state trooper Robert Broadwater told CBS Pittsburgh.

"I don't understand why anybody would try and harm someone they know in a cemetery trying to pay their respects to family," Broadwater added.

"I keep reliving every moment over and over again in my head, especially the moment when I thought I had lost my soul mate," Tricia Lowden remarked to CBS Pittsburgh. "I need now to just focus on being by his side, helping him on his long road to recovery. We are truly overwhelmed with the amount of love and concern."

