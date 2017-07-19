Drug Bust In Reidsville: 9 Arrested For Selling Cocaine And Marijuana

File photo

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Nine people were arrested on multiple cocaine and marijuana charges in Reidsville.

The Reidsville Police Department says it was part of a six-month long investigation.

Detectives searched a home on Terry Street and found drugs and paraphernalia. Two vehicles were also seized from the home.

All are scheduled to be in superior court on Monday, August 28.

