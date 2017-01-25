Dummy Dressed As Child Used In NC Carjacking Attempt

Dummy used in attempted carjacking. Pic. WNCT (Photo: Custom)

NEWPORT, N.C. -- A woman who thought she saw a person sitting in the middle of the road almost became the victim of a carjacking.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said the person in the road was instead a dummy dressed as a child.

According to WNCT, the woman said she was approached by two men wearing dark hoodies. She also said the men tried to get inside her car.

Jason Wank, Sheriff’s Office Maj. said the woman drove away immediately, which was “absolutely the right thing to do.”

Investigators searched the area but couldn’t find the two men. However, they did confiscate the dummy.

The dummy was constructed with a fake plastic head and children’s clothing, including a red Field & Stream shirt.

If you have any information call Crime-Stoppers at 726-INFO (4636).

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store and the WFMY News 2 Weather App which is also free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

2 Wants To Know Investigations

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

(© 2017 WFMY)