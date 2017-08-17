Eden Police Involved In Shooting After Stabbing Call: Police

Man shot by Eden police officer (Photo: WFMY News 2)

EDEN, N.C. -- Eden Police were involved in a shooting on Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m.

Police say they were called to a stabbing in the area of Georgia Avenue and New Street.

Police chased the suspect on foot and at some point the person was shot. Officials say the suspect is being transported to Baptist Hospital.

Police say there are two stabbing victims. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

SBI has been called to the scene.

WFMY News 2 will update this story as new information is released.

