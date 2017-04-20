Eden Police Seeking Info After Auto Parts Theft

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

EDEN, N.C. - Detectives are seeking information concerning theft of auto parts and property damage at Tri City Chevrolet.

In a release by the Eden Police Department, officers say they responded to 908 S Van Buren Road around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday in reference to the theft of wheels and tires, and damage to new vehicles sitting on the sales lot.

Officials say the suspects took the wheels and tires from six 2017 vehicles - from a 2017 Yukon, two 2017 Camaros, one GMC pickup truck, and one 2017 Chevrolet 2500. The suspects also broke several windows in two of these vehicles.

Detectives encourage anyone with information concerning the theft and property damage at Tri City Chevrolet is asked to call Detective Daniel Abbruscato at the Eden Police Department (336) 623-9755, or Rockingham Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

