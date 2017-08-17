Eden Police Shoot Man Accused Of Stabbing Woman And Child

Man shot by Eden police officer (Photo: WFMY News 2)

EDEN, N.C. -- Eden Police were involved in a shooting on Thursday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Department, Eden Police and Rockingham County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call at Brown Stone Commons apartments where a 44-year-old woman and child were assaulted.

When officers arrived, they found the woman and child had been stabbed by a man who ran away from the scene.

Officers found a man matching the suspect description near Knott Street and New Street and confronted him. The sheriff's department says officers shot the man during that confrontation.

The suspect was taken to Baptist Hospital for treatment. The woman and child were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

SBI is investigating, which is standard for officer-involved shootings.

All officers involved in the incident are okay, according to Eden Police Officials.

WFMY News 2 will update this story as new information is released.

For more stories like this like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter

Copyright 2017 WFMY