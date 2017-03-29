Eight Charged For Soliciting Minors In Undercover Sting

(Photo: Lincolnton Police Dept.)

LINCOLNTON, N.C. -- After a three-month long undercover operation, detectives with the Lincoln Police Department charged eight offenders with counts related to soliciting a child for unlawful sex.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, undercover detectives took to social media to portray a child. The detectives developed communication and agreed as the child to meet with offenders. The offenders then arrived at the agreed location where they were arrested without incident.

Each of the offenders was charged with one count of soliciting a child for an unlawful sex act by a computer and appearing to meet such child amongst other related charges depending on the suspect.





