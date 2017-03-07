Elderly Woman Punched In Face At Walmart

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police are looking for a woman accused of punching an elderly woman in the face inside an Atlanta Walmart.

On Sunday, a 75-year-old woman went to the Walmart located at 1801 Howell Mill Road around 9:30 a.m. She was in a wheelchair heading down the bread aisle when another woman, police later identified as Alexis Venderburg, came around the corner. The two almost collided, police said.

The elderly woman who asked 11Alive not to use her name, told police Venderburg called her a profane name, then said, "Get out my way, I need some bread!"

She said as she wheeled away, she said in a low tone, "No you move out the way," also calling Venderburg a profane name. Venderburg must have heard what she said because she started following her around the store.

"There wasn't anybody in the aisle, and the next thing you know she was jumping on me," the grandmother said.

According to the police report, Venderburg punched the woman repeatedly in the face leaving her with a bloody nose and bruises. Once the grandmother started screaming for help, Venderburg left the store.

Police said during the alleged assault, Venderburg dropped her cell phone. Police were able to unlock the phone and get her name and contact information. Venderburg came back to the store and requested her phone back from the Walmart employee, but she was denied. Police said that's when she reached for the employee's pocket but missed.

A photo was taken as Venderburg walked into the store, however the altercations were not captured on surveillance video.

The investigation is ongoing.

Walmart released a statement regarding the incident:

“We’re disappointed a customer would treat another customer with such disrespect. We’ll work with law enforcement as they search for the person responsible and want to wish the victim a speedy recovery.”

