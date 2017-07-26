Elkin Man Accused Of Indecent Exposure At Hardee's Drive-Thru

Charles Christopher Prigmore (Photo: Custom)

YADKINVILLE, N.C. -- Yadkinville Police say a man has been charged with exposing himself at a Hardee's restaurant drive-thru on July 11.

Police arrested Charles Christopher Prigmore of Elkin and charged him with one count of Indecent Exposure.

A woman who was working at the Hardee's called police after Prigmore exposed himself. Detectives used the restaurant's surveillance photos to get an image of the suspect.

Police say thanks to the help of social media, detectives got a tip on Facebook from someone who identified Prigmore.

Prigmore turned himself in to police on July 21 at his attorney's office in Yadkinville.

He was placed under a $10,000 unsecured bond pending his court date.

Copyright 2017 WFMY