Escaped Inmate Arrested Running Back To Prison With Booze, Home-Cooked Food

CBS News and Associated Press , WFMY 11:36 AM. EST January 27, 2018

BEAUMONT, Texas -- An inmate who escaped from a federal prison with the intention of breaking back in laden with bottles of alcohol and home-cooked treats has been arrested in Southeast Texas.

The Jefferson County sheriff's office says 25-year-old Joshua Hansen of Dallas has been charged with escape and possession of marijuana. He was originally imprisoned on a narcotics conviction.

Deputies spotted Hansen Wednesday as he ran onto private land near the prison in Beaumont and grabbed a duffel bag containing three bottles of brandy, some whisky, tobacco and "a large amount of home-cooked food." They arrested him as he ran back toward the prison.

Nearby rancher Michael Latta told KFDM-TV that he has for years contended with low-level offenders who flee the facility only to later return.

