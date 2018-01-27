Escaped Inmate Arrested Running Back To Prison With Booze, Home-Cooked Food

BEAUMONT, Texas -- An inmate who escaped from a federal prison with the intention of breaking back in laden with bottles of alcohol and home-cooked treats has been arrested in Southeast Texas.
Related: Staff Shortage at Alamance Co. Jail Affecting Employee Morale
The Jefferson County sheriff's office says 25-year-old Joshua Hansen of Dallas has been charged with escape and possession of marijuana. He was originally imprisoned on a narcotics conviction.
Deputies spotted Hansen Wednesday as he ran onto private land near the prison in Beaumont and grabbed a duffel bag containing three bottles of brandy, some whisky, tobacco and "a large amount of home-cooked food." They arrested him as he ran back toward the prison.
Nearby rancher Michael Latta told KFDM-TV that he has for years contended with low-level offenders who flee the facility only to later return.
© 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now
Copyright 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs