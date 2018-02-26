Escaped Inmate From NC Prison Killed In Crash

(Photo: N.C. Public Safety)

GASTONIA, N.C. -- Investigators in North Carolina say a prison escapee serving a life sentence was killed after he drove off from a work assignment in a stolen truck.



The N.C. Department of Public Safety said 46-year-old David Alan Woods left his outside work assignment from Gaston Correctional Center on Monday and was reported missing at 12:50 p.m. A news release from the department said Woods was killed approximately 90 minutes later when he crashed a pickup truck belonging to the city of Lowell at an exit off Interstate 85.



Woods, originally from New Hanover County, was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder in the 1995 beating death of an 89-year-old Harnett County woman.

