Escaped Inmate In Custody, Found Near UNCG Campus

Escaped inmate, Jonathan Henderson captured in Greensboro

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – An inmate who escaped from the Randolph Correctional Center has been captured in Greensboro.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Henderson, 28, was found walking near the UNCG campus on Friendly Avenue around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said he was taken into custody without incident and turned over to the Department of Corrections.

Early, Thursday morning the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from the N.C. Department of Corrections about Henderson who was believed to be in the Greensboro area.

It was reported that he was with his girlfriend and 2-year-old child. Deputies searched the home on Bridgepoint Road after talking to the girlfriend who was at her mother’s house. They found the 2-year-old home alone, but Henderson was not there.

Investigators said Henderson’s girlfriend was unaware that he escaped from prison.

Henderson escaped Wednesday night around 8:00 p.m. from the prison off US Highway 220 Business South.

He was serving a five-month sentence for selling drugs and was due for release in September.

