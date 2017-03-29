Ex-Greensboro Cop Gets Federal Indictment

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (AP) - A former Greensboro Police Department officer is facing charges after authorities say they found an illegally possessed firearm and other stolen goods at his home.

32-year-old William Zachary White of Pleasant Garden was indicted by a federal grand jury Monday on two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm. He had been arrested earlier in the month on charges related to his alleged involvement in a series of lawn equipment heists at John Deere dealers throughout the area.



According to a federal complaint, when authorities searched White's home on March 6 they found a Ruger .22-caliber rifle, illegal firearm sound suppressors, as well as equipment and gear believed to have been stolen from Greensboro police.



White was terminated from the Greensboro PD on March 6. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

