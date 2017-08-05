FBI Investigating Explosion at Minn. Islamic Center

The FBI, Joint Terrorism Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Bloomington police are investigating an explosion at the Dar Al-farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington Saturday.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Police say no one was injured in an explosion at Dar Al-farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington at about 5:05 a.m. on Saturday

The explosion went off inside an office just before first prayer, according to Bloomington police. Members of the center say there were people inside the building at the time.

Police say there is some damage to the building, including a broken window on the outside. They say it's not clear whether an explosive was thrown through the window, or the explosion caused the window to break.

Police say members of the FBI, Joint Terrorism Task Force and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on scene investigating.

There are currently no suspects in custody, and the cause of the explosion is under investigation. Police did say the explosion was not due to a gas leak.

Bloomington police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 952-563-4900.

Several people from other local faith groups spoke at a press conference Saturday at noon to show their support for Dar Al-farooq.

"An attack on a mosque is an attack on a synagogue is an attack on a church," said Curtiss Deyoung, CEO of the Minnesota Council of Churches. "It's an attack on all faith communities. And so we stand with you, a million Protestants in Minnesota."

Hamdy El-Sawaf, president of the Islamic Community Center of Minnesota board, also gave a message of unity among religious groups.

"We gather together today hands in hands and shoulder to shoulder to give a very clear and precise message,” he said. “We’re not only the Muslims who do have this message, but it is Muslims, Christians, Jews, people of faith all over, we believe that the values of our religion (are) totally, absolutely against what happened today."

Dar Al-farooq's executive director, Mohamed Omar, said a congregation member witnessed a truck fleeing at a high speed immediately after the blast.

The Muslim American Society of Minnesota is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

