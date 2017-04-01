Faithful Dog Defends Owner Attacked On Greenway

(WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A woman is speaking out after she was attacked by a man with a knife while jogging on a greenway in south Charlotte Thursday. She feared for her life, but was able to fight off her attacker with the help of her dog.

The victim is still shaken and says she hasn’t been able to sleep well. She says she spoke to NBC Charlotte’s Xavier Walton because she wants to warn others to make sure it doesn't happen to them.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the incident occurred in the 11800 block of Johnston Road at the entrance to the McAlpine Greenway Park. The victim said she was walking her dog and just came off one of the bridges when a man grabbed her from behind and held a knife to her stomach.

"He looked at me and said if you scream I'll kill you and he tossed me on the ground,” the victim said. “And from there he started ripping off my shirt and tried to what I thought was sexually assault me."

The victim showed a photo of a cut she suffered on her abdomen after fighting off the knife-wielding attacker.

"You never think something like that is going to happen to you," she said.

Armed with only her fists, she started punching her attacker. She punched him several times in the head. Her knuckles are still swollen.

"I was trying to squirm my way out from underneath him the whole time,” the victim said. “At that point my dog Collin was biting his leg the whole time. And I feel if he wasn't there with me I wouldn't have made it out."

The victim told NBC Charlotte that she never saw her attacker.

Now she is left coping with more than the scars and bruises on her body. That's why she agreed to share her horrific story. She doesn't want this happening to anyone else.

"Just want to get my word out to everybody to be aware...be aware of your surroundings," she said.

CMPD says they are still searching for the suspect. Police say he's a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, bald, 30-35 years of age wearing dark clothing.

CMPD has increased patrols in the area where the attack happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-334-1600.

