Fake ‘Movie Money' Used In Danville

DANVILLE, VA - Danville Police have gotten multiple complaints about counterfeit 100 dollar bills.

The fake money says 'FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY' beside the picture of Benjamin Franklin. In the banner under the portrait it says 'FOR MOTION PICTURE'.

The bills are usually used in movies as a prop, but have surfaced in the Danville community.

Police say the texture of the money feels real, but to look for the motion picture warning on the bill before accepting it.

The bills located to date, have SERIES 2013 P and serial numbers PR10008679 P. This same serial number was also found on $20 bills as well.

Notify the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-5111 if you or your business receive any similarly marked bills.

