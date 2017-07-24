Family Finds Puppy Hanging From Deck, Wants Answers

FENNVILLE, MICH. - A Fennville woman says there is no way her puppy died by “accidentally” hanging itself from the deck of her house.

“We came home and my daughter found him hanging from his collar,” says owner Angelica Delacruz. “He didn’t do this accidentally.”

Delacruz says she suspects a dispute with a contractor led to the death of her 9-week-old German Shepherd named Bear.

“We had a little situation with somebody supposed to be doing some work for us,” she explains. “Nobody else knew that we had a dog. We think that person is the one that actually did it.”

Police are currently investigating the puppy's death, but Delacruz says the hardest part is trying to explain what happened to her 6 children.

“They ask me a lot why did they do this,” she says. Why are they so mean? It is hard to make them understand how some people are. I don't even understand what were they thinking when they did that to that poor dog.”

Delacruz says she bought the puppy for her children after their first dog -- who was also named Bear -- was run over and killed by a car.

“They broke my kids' hearts,” she says.

