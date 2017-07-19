Family Hit By Car During Funeral At SC Cemetery

(Photo: Arulram Sriram)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say an elderly man driving a car struck a family who was attending a funeral at a local cemetery Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say a family was attending a graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery, located on Garners Ferry Road, when they were struck by a sedan.

There were at least 8 to 10 victims, all with what are described as non life-threatening injuries. The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

"I am so fortunate that here were no serious injuries," said Deputy Columbia Police Chief Melron Kelly.

Police say right now it's unclear what caused the driver to hit the people. Kelly couldn't rule out malicious intent, but said they were interviewing the driver.

Police are working to determine more information. Multiple police vehicle, ambulances, and fire trucks responded to the scene.

This is a developing situation.

