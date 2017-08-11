Fatal Shooting Greensboro's 27th Of The Year

GREENSBORO, NC -- Greensboro Police say the man found shot outside 401 Woodlake Dr. died from his injuries.

Police were dispatched to the residence at approximately 12:29 am after someone called about hearing shots fired. Arriving officers found a man on the lawn, suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at Moses Cone Hospital.

Detectives have identified the victim, whose name will be released after next of kin has been notified. Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear, leaving police with no motive or suspect at this stage of the investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.

Police say this is the city’s 27th homicide of 2017. WFMY News 2 checked to see how that stacked up against last year.

The city only had numbers available through July 30th. According to those numbers, the city had 22 homicides by July 30th 2017. That's compared to 13 homicides by the same point in 2016.

We asked Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott for his thoughts on the numbers. He said GPD recognizes there's an uptick in violent crime across the country and Greensboro isn't immune to that. He said the key is to get the community involved--- as they did with the Safer City Summit in January-- where they came up with the idea for the Gun Stoppers program. Chief Scott said everybody knows something and if they're willing to say something, that could make the difference.

