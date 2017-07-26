Father Charged After Leaving Three Kids In Hot Car Outside Courthouse

Brandon Lewis (Photo: Custom)

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. -- A man has been charged after leaving three of his children in a hot car outside of a courthouse in Yadkin County.

Yadkinville Police said a child walked inside the courthouse and told them the car was too hot.

A deputy then discovered two other children, including a 3-year-old, inside the hot car all covered in sweat.

Brandon Lewis, the children’s father, was appearing that morning in traffic court. Lewis told deputies the air conditioner was working earlier in the morning.

Deputies gave the kids water and a cool place to wait inside the courthouse until their mother arrived.

The children ages 10, 9, and 3 did not need medical help.

Lewis was charged with three counts of Misdemeanor Child Abuse.

