Father Finds Late Officer's Ashes Stolen

Credit: Tracy Peevey Roberts

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) - The ashes of an Arkansas police officer who died in 2015 have been reported stolen from a local mausoleum.

Bob Peevey tells police that he went to Grace Memorial Garden on Sunday to visit his late son, Sgt. Robert Peevey. But the father found that the mausoleum was broken apart with the urn missing. He says the place was "in perfect shape" when he last visited the site Feb. 14.

Robert Peevey was in law enforcement for more than 18 years and was working with the Arkansas State University Police Department when he died.

Peevey's sister says the ordeal is causing lots of pain for the family. She has posted on Facebook offering a $1,000 reward for the return of the ashes, and $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

