Fayetteville Police In Standoff, Nearby Elementary School On Lockdown

Patrick Earl Gatson (Fayetteville police)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are actively working Thursday to get a wanted man to exit a home on Sycamore Court.

Nearby Teresa C Berrien Elementary School is on a code yellow lockdown due to the standoff.

Police attempted to contact Patrick Earl Gatson, 32, earlier Thursday morning in connection with warrants for common law robbery and felony possession of stolen goods.

Police learned Gatson was at a home on Sycamore Court and has since barricaded himself inside.

The FPD’s Crisis Negotiator’s Team are on scene and working to bring a peaceful end to the stand off.

The common law robbery occurred on March 14 along the 700 block of Ramsey Street, police said.

Anyone with information concerning this incident, or with information concerning Patrick Gatson is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1885 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted by visiting http://www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org/send_a_tip.aspx and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).

