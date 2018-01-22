FBI Looking For 'The Chameleon Beard Bandit' Bank Robber

'The Chameleon Beard Bandit' (FBI)

RICHMOND, VA. - A man dubbed 'The Chameleon Beard Bandit' by the FBI is believed to have robbed six banks across four states in recent months.

Investigators believe the man robbed several banks between Sept. 2017 and Jan. 2018, including one in Greensboro and one in Durham: Investigators believe he was at the center of robberies involving:

Bank of America in Durham on Sept. 29, 2017

1st Trust Bank in London, Kentucky on Oct. 13, 2017

Virginia Commonwealth Bank in Henrico, Virginia on Nov. 14, 2017

Bank of America at 107 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro on Nov. 17, 2017

Wells Fargo Bank in Roanoke, Virginia on Dec. 12, 2017

Chase Bank in Longview, Texas on Jan. 5, 2018

The man, seen on security video, is described as white, 5’11” to 6’2”, approximately 180 to 240 pounds, mid to late 30’s, medium build, brown eyes and hair with a light complexion. He's said to wear glasses and often change the color of his beard.

During the robberies, the man either threatened he had a gun or showed a gun.

The Richmond Division of the FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest. Anyone with information regarding the crimes should call the Richmond FBI’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force at (804) 261-1044.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY