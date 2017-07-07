WFMY
Fish Games Store Robbed By 2 Men: Greensboro Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 9:22 PM. EDT July 07, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A fish games business was robbed by two men with a handgun, according to Greensboro Police. 

It happened at Skill Fish on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 8 p.m. Friday.

Police say two men walked into the building and one of them had a handgun. 

Police say the men left with cash in a silver colored vehicle. The vehicle was last seen going toward Alamance Church Road. 

These 'fish games' stores are like sweepstakes, where people can play for cash rewards. 

Greensboro Police recently delivered letters to 37 fish games stores warning them that the games are illegal and the stores will be shut down. 

READ: Game Over: Police Cracking Down On 'Fish Games' In Greensboro

 

