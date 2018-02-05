Five Students Charged After Fight Involving Cheerleaders At Carver High

Five students charged after cheer fight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Police said five students have now been charged after a fight between cheerleaders during a high school basketball game.

According to Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools, five police officers working the Carver High game against Winston-Salem Prep used pepper spray to break up the fight. There were 75 to 100 people in the crowd according to Winston-Salem police.

Three Carver High School students have been charged along with two Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy students. The students are facing a Disorderly Conduct by Fighting charge.

Police said three teens under the age of 16 will have petitions sought for Disorderly Conduct by Fighting.

The fight broke out after the cheerleader's performance during a break in the game.

