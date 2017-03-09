FL Man Charged With Kidnapping Two Missing Winston-Salem Teens

Christian Lekkas, Pic. Burlington Police Department (Photo: Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Florida man has been arrested and charged in connection with kidnapping two missing teens from Winston-Salem.

Burlington police officers said on Thursday morning they found two teenage girls who had been reported missing from Winston-Salem at Motel 6 located on Hanford Road.

Police said they were in the custody of Christian Lekkas, 47, of Florida.

Lekkas has been charged with two counts of Second Degree Kidnapping, 2 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and 1 count of Possession of Marijuana.

Lekkas was placed in the Alamance County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WFMY