FL Sheriff Spins 'Wheel Of Fugitive' To Fight Crime

Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey spins the Wheel of Fugitive Pic. Brevard County Sheriff's Office Facebook (Photo: Custom)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – You’ve heard of the CBS TV game show, Wheel of Fortune but have you heard of the “Wheel of Fugitive?”

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in Florida has taken a game show approach to fighting crime.

Each week, Sheriff Wayne Ivey spins the Wheel of Fugitive and the picture it lands on then becomes the new “fugitive of the week.”

The video is posted on Facebook and then shared by members of the community.

According to WKMG, the Sheriff said, “I can tell you 76 percent of criminals we arrest knew they were on the Wheel of Fugitive."

Sheriff Ivey also encourages the fugitives to turn themselves into police in the videos on Facebook.

