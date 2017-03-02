Fla. Teen Calls 911 Reports His Dad Has Killed Mom, Brother

The Orlando home where two people were found dead after a teen called 911 to report his father had shot his mother and brother (Photo: WKMG)

A teen boy reportedly called 911 Thursday afternoon and said his father had killed his mother and adult brother in their Orlando homes.

The teen was able to escape unharmed, according to CBS affiliate WKMG. The father also called 911 and spoke with crisis negotiators for about five or ten minutes, reports the Orlando Sentinel. Police responded and the man surrendered just before 1:30 p.m.

When Orlando police entered the home, they found two people dead inside, the paper reports. The deceased were not immediately identified.

“At face value it seems to me like a domestic situation,” police spokeswoman Michelle Guido told the paper. “We don’t believe that other people are in danger at this point.”

A nearby elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown during the incident.

