Flags Stolen From NC Department Of Justice Building, Police Looking For Tips

Flag stolen from NC Department of Justice Building Pic. State Capitol Police

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Police need your help identifying three people wanted for stealing an American and North Carolina flags from the North Carolina Department of Justice building.

State Capitol Police released surveillance video of three people walking towards the NC Department of Justice Building. It also shows them walking away with the flags. Police think they used construction scaffolding to reach the flagpoles.

It happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 18 just after 2:00 a.m. at the building located on West Edenton Street in Raleigh.

“We hope to identify these suspects with the help of the public,” said State Capitol Police Chief Glen Allen. “These flags were stolen from the people of North Carolina, and larceny should not be tolerated.”

If you have any information call the State Capitol Police at 919-733-3333.

